BookMyShow’s Red Lorry Film Festival in Mumbai showcases 100 films across genres

April 09, 2024 02:34 pm | Updated 02:34 pm IST

From the ethereal landscapes of foreign films to the familiar embrace of timeless classics, BookMyShow’s Red Lorry Film Festival was a tapestry of tales of love, loss, laughter, surprise and more, bringing out the many shades of cinema. Curated by Book My Show, the three-day film festival from April 5 to 7, was held at Maison INOX at Jio World Plaza and Maison PVR at Jio World Drive, BKC, Mumbai.

The festival opened with the exclusive premiere of Alex Garland’s Civil War, before its global release. The grand opening was attended by renowned film-makers, celebrities and well-known names from the industry; followed by three days of cinematic delights, with over 100 films across genres. Spanning over 10 languages such as Swedish, French, Spanish, German, Turkish, and Russian among others. The content included premieres, Hollywood blockbusters, world cinema, documentaries, retrospectives and tributes.

Ashish Saksena, COO, Cinemas at BookMyShow says, “What began as a mere vision has blossomed into a grand celebration of cinema, leaving an indelible mark on attendees and participants alike... Over the course of the past 25 years, we have worked towards housing an ecosystem of entertainment experiences under one red roof, and this film festival has been another feather in our cap, curated by understanding the pulse of Indian consumers and their undying love for cinema entertainment.”

Audiences flocked to experience the epic grandeur of Lawrence of Arabia, the meditative beauty of Tatami and the gripping intensity of Civil War. They were equally captivated by the whimsical charm of Poor Things and the intrigue of Lord Curzon ki Haveli. Berlin transported viewers to a world of raw emotion and stark reality, while Love Actually continued to resonate with its heartfelt portrayal of love in all its forms. Adding to the allure, intriguing and differentiated stories such as Blow Up, Psycho, Frenzy, The Lady from Shanghai and Perfect Days drew in crowds, showcasing the enduring appeal and timeless relevance of cinema across generations.

After making waves around the globe, Lord Curzon Ki Haveli had an Indian premiere as the Centrepiece-Spotlight film at the film festival. The black-comedy thriller has in its lead roles Emmy nominee Arjun Mathur, the queen of OTT Rasika Duggal, the Marvel girl Zoha Rahman who starred in Spiderman: Far From Home, along with Paresh Pahuja who grew to fame after Tiger Zinda Hai, Tanmay Dhanania known for his roles in Brahman-Naman and Rapist with the legendary Garrick Hagon from Mission Impossible and Indiana Jones — a dream cast which has been garnering rave reviews. Arjun, Rasika and Paresh joined in to watch the film with the audience at the festival.

The cast of the spy-thriller Berlin, Aparshakti Khurana, Rahul Bose, Kabir Bedi and Ishwak Singh, along with the director Atul Sabharwal, and National Award-winning film composer, Vipin Mishra, director of the docu-series Folkroad, also attended the screening of their titles at the festival and engaged in an in-depth discussion following the screening.

