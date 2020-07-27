Birthday wishes pour in as Uddhav turns 60

Bonhomie: Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar greets Uddhav Thackeray on his birthday at Matoshree on Monday.

Mumbai

27 July 2020 23:56 IST

Mahajob app launched, blood camps held, plasma donors feted to mark occasion

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s 60th birthday on Monday was marked by greetings from leaders across party lines, blood and plasma donation camps across Mumbai, and the launch of the Mahajob app.

To celebrate the occasion, Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana published a special 80-page edition. The note on the Marathi publication’s front page said along with its regular 16-page edition, the paper was publishing a special 64-page supplement on ‘Post-corona Maharashtra’. The special supplement featured advertisements by Sena office-bearers, party leaders and private companies.

Mr. Thackeray in his interview to the Saamana on Sunday said he was in the driver’s seat and had the Maha Vikas Aghadi government’s steering wheel in his hand.

On Monday, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar extended his birthday wishes by posting a photo on Twitter that showed him in the driver’s seat and Mr. Thackeray in the passenger seat of a car. As expected, social media erupted with comments and taunts. In the evening, Mr. Pawar posted another photo on Twitter showing him offering a bouquet to the Chief Minister at his residence, Matoshree.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadnavis wished Mr. Thackeray on Twitter but chose not to address him as Chief Minister. Twitter users were quick to remind him that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi refers to Mr. Thackeray as the CM.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule wished the Chief Minister by posting a photo taken at a get-together of the Thackeray and Pawar families. The bonhomie between the Congress and NCP leaders with the CM was evident on social media as all ministers and MLAs chose to put their birthday wishes on record.

Honouring Mr. Thackeray’s wishes, Sena Lok Sabha MP Rahul Shewale felicitated plasma donors along with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner I.S. Chahal. Mr. Thackeray along with Industries Minister Subhash Desai also launched the Mahajob app. The State government has already launched an online portal to help register unemployed youths.