BEST celebrates 150 years of its service in Mumbai

Brihanmumbai Electric Supply & Transport Undertaking (BEST) transport service, which began operating horse tram services in Mumbai on May 9, 1874, completed 150 years on May 9. In honour of this milestone, BEST is hosting an exhibition at the BEST Museum, showcasing its journey from the inception of horse tram services in 1874 to the present day.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first horse trams in Mumbai operated along two routes, from Colaba to Pydhonie via Crawford Market and from Bori Bunder to Pydhonie, initiated under the Bombay Tramways Act. Fares were introduced shortly after its establishment. On March 31, 1964, the last tram journeyed through Mumbai’s streets, bidding farewell between Bori Bunder and Khodadad tram terminus, now known as Dadar T.T., amidst a large crowd gathered to bid farewell.

Evolving over time, BEST transitioned to electric trams in 1907 and introduced motorized buses in 1926. The double-decker trams, introduced in 1920, became emblematic of Mumbai’s landscape, operating on 47 kilometres of track.

British Electric Traction Company (England) sought a license to provide electricity in 1904, paving the way for electric trams in 1907 and later the introduction of double-decker trams. Motor buses made their debut in 1926, with the city’s first double-decker bus introduced in 1937. BEST also had trailer buses (two buses connected )while they ferried passengers between Colaba/Ballard Pier to Mahim. By the mid-1990s, BEST boasted a fleet of around 900 double-decker buses, now replaced by 50 AC double-deckers and a total fleet of 3,000 buses.

The exhibition has been organised at BEST Museum, Anik Depot from Thursday to Saturday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. The exhibition has miniature displays of beginnings to showcase technological advancements and BEST’s legacy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.