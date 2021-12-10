Aryan Khan seeks relaxation in bail terms

Mumbai:

10 December 2021 18:22 IST

Actor’s son wants exemption from weekly appearance at NCB office.

Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan moved the Bombay High Court seeking minor changes in the bail conditions imposed on him by the court in the drug racket case against him.

On October 29, a single bench of Justice Nitin Sambre granted bail to Mr. Khan, 23, and two others and directed that they be released from Arthur Road Jail after executing a cash bond of ₹1 lakh with one or more sureties.

Mr. Khan sought a relaxation in the conditions requiring him to appear at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai office every Friday between 11a.m. to 2 p.m.

In the application filed on Thursday, Mr. Khan said the cruise ship drug heist case was now being drug probed by a special investigation team based in Delhi. He also urged the court that there should be police presence when he attended the NCB office because of the heavy media presence there.

The application is likely to be heard by the High Court next week, his lawyers said.

On October 2, the central agency seized 13 grams of cocaine, five grams of MD (mephedrone), 21 grams of charas, 22 pills of MDMA (ecstasy) and ₹1,33,000 cash at the International Cruise Terminal, Mumbai. Mr. Khan along with others were booked under several sections of the NDPS Act.