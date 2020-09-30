APMC traders put off indefinite protest

Navi Mumbai

30 September 2020 01:15 IST

Following the announcement by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar that the farm Bills passed by Parliament would not be implemented in the State, the APMC traders who were planning an indefinite protest in October, have stalled their decision.

“The proposed indefinite bandh from October 1 has been postponed. Traders also demand abolition of the market fee and reduction of other expenses,” Mohan Gurnani, chairman of the Chamber of Associations of Maharashtra Industry and Trade (CAMIT), said.

Advertising

Advertising

A virtual meeting of all the APMCs was held under the aegis of CAMIT and the Federation of Associations of Maharashtra, where the decision was made.

“We shall approach the State government to abolish the market fees and other extra expenses, and will also urge it to simplify the APMC rules,” Mr. Gurnani said. It was also decided that another meeting would be held after a week to decide about the further course of action.

The traders want a level-playing field while dealing with farmers as corporates and others buying produce from farmers don’t have to pay market fee while the APMC traders have to pay 1% market fee. Previously, the traders had met Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar with the same demand.