Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction appoints Sameer Bhujbal as Mumbai party president

September 28, 2023 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - MUMBAI

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Chhagan Bhujbal’s nephew and former Lok Sabha MP from Nashik Sameer Bhujbal was appointed as president of Mumbai division of the Ajit Pawar-led faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Wednesday.

The announcement was made during a meeting of the Mumbai divisional NCP held at Garware Club House in Wankhede Stadium here where Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, National Working President Praful Patel, State President Sunil Tatkare, and Mr. Chhagan Bhujbal and other leaders were present.

“Mr. Sameer Bhujbal is expected to bring his experience and vision to lead the party in Mumbai. His appointment as Mumbai unit chief is seen as a move to expand the party’s presence in the city,” a senior leader of the Ajit Pawar faction said.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Chhagan Bhujbal said the NCP, under his nephew’s leadership, would regain a prominent position in Mumbai.

Mr. Patel stressed the need for Mumbai’s party unit to work similarly to the one in Nashik, highlighting the newly appointed president’s organisational skills. The Bhujbal family is from Nashik.

