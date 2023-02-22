ADVERTISEMENT

A legislator has to obey the party whip, Uddhav Thackeray tells Supreme Court

February 22, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - NEW DELHI

He says majority gained by a section of legislators inside the House does not translate to a split in the party

The Hindu Bureau

Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray interacts with the North Indian community, at Andheri, in Mumbai on Sunday, February 19, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

A legislator has to obey the party whip and cannot diverge on his own, saying his constituency is disillusioned by the ruling party leadership, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray argued in the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

Appearing before a Constitution Bench led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, for Mr. Thackeray, was countering Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s explanation that he and his supporters had been unhappy about Mr. Thackeray’s leadership and perceived inaccessibility.

Also Read | Supreme Court refuses to stay EC order on Shiv Sena

Mr. Sibal said the legislative wing of a political party had to abide by the whip. The decisions are made by the organisational wing of the party outside the House. Legislators inside the House cannot decide whether or not a party has ‘split’ or not. A majority gained by a section of legislators inside the House does not translate to a split in the party.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Political duty

Justice P.S. Narasimha observed that a legislator was also a political leader in his or her constituency. He too has a political duty to perform.

“Legislators double up as a political leader in their respective constituencies. An MLA also wears the hat of a top leader outside the House. He comes into the House and dons the hat of a legislator. He, in a way, also represents the political perspective of the party… There is an overlap,” Justice Narasimha observed.

To this, Mr. Sibal said a political leader is concerned about his or her constituency, but a legislator is concerned with the entire State.

“As a legislator in the House, his interest in his constituency is subjugated by the interest in the entire State… He cannot, in the interest of his own constituency, say I will not obey the party whip,” the senior lawyer said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US