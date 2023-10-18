A complete Durga Puja guide for Mumbaikars 

October 18, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST

Durga Puja has got bigger this year in Mumbai with an array of themes promoting Bengal’s rich culture, art, food as well as celebrating the 40th year of India’s first World Cup win. Some puja pandals have gone completely sustainable while others have been recognised as heritage Durga Puja in Mumbai by the Government of Maharashtra. As we begin the festivities from October 20 with Shashthi, read on to find out where you should head for your pandal fix this Durga Puja in Mumbai…

All things heritage at Bombay Durga Bari Samiti

The Bombay Durga Bari Samiti is celebrating 94th year of Durga Puja at the iconic Tejpal Hall, a heritage building in South Mumbai. The theme this year is ‘Ode to Art’ with an array of performance by Bengali artists. There will be a dance drama based on Rabindranath Tagore’s ‘Chhutir Dine’; baul sangeet by Sadhu Das Baul and team from Jaydev Kenduli, Birbhum; performance by Zee Sa Re Ga Ma Pa champion and youngest Bengali National Award Winner, Bishakh Jyoti, to name a few.

Susmita Mitra, president of Bombay Durga Bari Samiti says, “Each year, a new theme allows us to promote our culture and language. This year we decided to keep it simple, focusing on rituals and culture, passing on our rich heritage to the next generation. Artisans from Bengal have made Pattachitra art in the pandal.”

Bombay Durga Bari Samiti, Tejpal Hall, adjacent to Mathuradas Vissanji Memorial Hall, Tejpal Road, Mumbai

Awareness on organ donation and Sheesh Mahal theme at Bengal Club, Shivaji Park

Bengal Club marks 88 years of Durga Puja celebrations this year with a Sheesh Mahal theme incorporating Divya Jyoti temple decoration. Over a thousand lamps will ensure an immersive experience. The pandal is spread across 10,000 square feet in the 20,000 square feet venue with the rest of the space taken by stalls and exhibitions. The pandal was created by Hindi film art director, Nilesh Choudhary over the last 15 days. The puja committee has also been recognised with a heritage tag by the Department of Maharashtra Tourism.

Joy Chakraborty, spokesperson, Bengal Club says, “Our club is 101 years old but the puja started only later in the club. On October 20, the Governor of Maharashtra will unveil our Durga Puja souvenir. We feel immense pride to share that Bengal Club’s Durga Puja has been recognised as Heritage Durga Puja in Mumbai by the Government of Maharashtra. The Maharashtra Tourism Department personnel will bring domestic and foreign tourists to our pandal.”

The 20-foot tall Durga idol is sculpted with clay from the Ganges by sculptors from Bengal. This year the puja committee also has an organ donation camp.

Bengal Club, Veer Savarkar Marg, Shivaji Park, Dadar West, Mumbai

Divine innings and sustainability at Powai Sarvajanin Durgotsav

Giving Powaikars a taste and glimpse of Bengal culture and traditions for the last 17 years, the Powai Bengali Welfare Association’s Durga Puja theme is about cricket and sustainability. Celebrating 40 years since Indian cricket team defeated West Indies in 1983 and created history at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London, the puja committee has recreated the entire stadium at the Powai Sarvajanin Durgotsav venue, Durga Puja ground. The venue is designed with the cricket theme and the various zones are named after cricket including the pavilion, boundary zone, Decision Review System screen, lounge, crease, Netz with bowling machine, stands and umpires corner. The entire venue has solar powered lights giving a sustainability touch. Chairman Sourav Mitra says, “With the Divine Innings theme, we bring together two pillars of our culture — cricket and the divine. Just as cricket unites the nation, this year’s theme will unite our hearts in prayer and celebration. The 60-foot tall pandal in 1.2 lakh square feet sees a footfall of easily 15 lakhs people every year. This year we expect 25 lakh footfall. The solar panels installed in 10,000 square feet area will meet the power requirement during the festival.”

Food will be served in betel nut leaf plates and paper glasses. Another highlight is a musical performance by playback singer Lagnajita Chakraborty and dance performance by Dona Ganguly and troupe on Navami (October 23).

Powai Sarvajanin Durgotsav, Durga Puja Ground, Next to BEST Bus Depot, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai

Artisans create Gram Bangla at Chembur Durgotsav

It is 69 years of Durga Puja at Chembur Durga Puja Association and the theme of the pandal is ‘Gram Bangla’ that represents the home and lifestyle in rural Bengal. Kolkata-based artisans have been working for the past 10 days to create Gram Bangla with elements such as, hand-painted kulo, (winnowing fan used in every Bengali household), haathpakha, (hand-held fan); traditional Bengali motifs and alpana (rangoli) in bright red, yellow and green and more.

Secretary Surajit Sengupta says, “In order to bring the present generation closer to our roots, we try to create something that reminds us of our homes, culture and traditions that we left behind in West Bengal. Apart from 70 food and exhibition stalls, we have a Bengali play titled ‘Bhim Bodh’ with a special music performance by visually impaired children. We also deliver food to those who cannot visit the pandal, every day during the puja.”

Chembur Durga Puja Association, RCF Ground, near Ashish Cinema, Mahul Road, Chembur, Mumbai

Durga Puja at Ramakrishna Mission, Khar

Durga Puja is being celebrated at Ramakrishna Math and Mission, Khar since 1951. Swami Satyadevananda, Secretary of the Math and Mission in Khar, says the puja has not stopped for a single year since then. “We are expecting devotees in large numbers. On Maha Ashtami (October 22), the Governor of Maharashtra has promised to join us for sandhi puja.”

The sculptors who come here every year from Bankura, West Bengal, belong to the same family that first started sculpting Durga idols at Ramakrishna Mission, Khar. For the last 10 years, the centre has replaced commercial stalls with stalls run by underprivileged and differently abled persons selling handmade products such as dolls, crafts, soaps and jewellery.

Ramakrishna Math and Mission, 12th road, Khar West, Mumbai

Thai Temples at North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Samiti, Juhu

It is the 76th year of Durga Puja celebrations at North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Samiti and to mark the grand celebration, the theme of the pandal this year is ‘Thai Temples’. The artisans have masterfully curated the pandal drawing inspiration from the rich and ornate details found in the temples of Thailand. Debu Mukherji from the puja committee says, “The art director and artisans have worked together for months ahead to incorporate Thai aesthetics into the pandal. Our Durga idol is 20-feet tall and weighs over three tonnes. Artists including Sonu Nigam, Shaan and Mika will perform at the venue. These performances are free for all. Our venue is also equipped with ramps and wheelchairs.” The expected footfall is over a lakh this year.

North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Samiti was established in 1948 and the founding members included celebrities such as, filmmaker Sashadhar Mukherjee, actor Ashok Kumar, playback singer, musician and actor Kishore Kumar, film director, Bimal Roy, music director and singer Hemant Kumar, music director and singer S D Burman.

North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Samiti, Hotel Tulip Star, Juhu, Mumbai

Bengali food festival at Aamra Prabashi

For the last 22 years, Aamra Prabashi has been bringing a slice of Bengal for Thanekars by hosting Durga Puja at a 62,000 square foot bustling ground with various stalls of games, food and handicrafts from Bengal as well as other states. With targeted footfalls of 25,000 daily, this year the committee is taking approximately 2,560 square foot for the sanctum. With the theme of ‘Amalgamation of tradition with contemporary’, the design of the pandal is based on a traditional Bengali palace while the rest of the architecture follows a contemporary design philosophy.

There will be cultural programs including a concert by Bollywood musical veteran Sudesh Bhosale; a ballet, Anandamoyi Maa by in-house members; a special children’s dance ballet titled Birpurush; concert by Guinness Book of World Records awardee, Poushali Banerjee who is known for singing continuously for 29 hours, as well as dance recitals and musical performances.

Arnab De, Secretary, Aamra Prabashi, says, “Every year a significant amount of funds accrued from our annual puja celebrations goes for charitable causes like uplift of destitute girl children, cancer treatment and educational aid through organisations such as Pranab Kanya Sangha, Tata Memorial Hospital, Red Cross Society, UNICEF and CRY. As we scale in strength and capabilities, our objective is to create the largest integrated diaspora of Bengalis with a shared mission to make a difference.”

Aamra Prabashi, New Horizon School ground, Hiranandani Estate, Thane

