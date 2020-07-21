83% eligible farmers benefited from crop loan waiver scheme

Alok Deshpande Mumbai

21 July 2020 00:56 IST

₹17,646 crore disbursed to over 27 lakh farmers

The Maharashtra government on Monday claimed it has waived off loans of 83% out of total eligible farmers under the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule crop loan waiver scheme amounting to ₹17,646 crore.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that the scheme will continue till the last farmer on the list is benefited. “The remaining process needs to be implemented with pace. The district collectors are required to give more attention to complete the process,” said Mr. Thackeray.

32.9 lakh eligible

The State government had published a list of 32.90 lakh eligible farmers on the web portal. The scheme required availability of ₹21,467 crore. In the financial year 2019-20, around 19 lakh farmers benefited with a total of ₹11,993 crore being spent on them. In the financial year 2020-21, around ₹5,653 crore has been deposited in the farmers’ accounts.

Advertising

Advertising

As per the government data, by July 20, a total of 27.38 lakh farmers got ₹17,646 crore.

As per the scheme the list of eligible farmers is being published at the gram panchayat office and at the bank’s branch level. “Accounts of the remaining 5.52 lakh farmers will be authenticated and then their loan will be waived off,” said an official from the Cooperation department.