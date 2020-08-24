80 feared trapped as building collapses in Mahad

Reduced to rubble: The 10-year-old building collapsed at Kajalpura in Mahad tehsil on Monday evening.

Navi Mumbai

24 August 2020 23:30 IST

One dead; 15 residents rescued; green corridor opened for NDRF teams to reach crash site; CM assures support for rescue work

One person was killed and 80 people were feared trapped after a five-storey building, Tarique Garden, at Mahad in Raigad district collapsed at 6.45 p.m. on Monday.

The building in Kajalpura area housed around 45 flats. At the time of going to press, 15 people had been rescued. Of them, seven were injured and admitted to hospital.

Raigad Collector Nidhi Chaudhary said, “Three National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are on their way from Pune. Fire brigade officers and local authorities are carrying out rescue operations. The building was constructed just 10 years ago, so the quality of construction could be behind the collapse.”

A green corridor has been opened for the NDRF teams and personnel from police stations in Mahad, Srivardhan and Mangaon have reached the spot.

Mahad MLA Bharat Gogawale said most residents are trapped under the debris. He said, “Some managed to escape as the building started shaking. They fled to safety on their own. We need more machinery and manpower for the rescue work. We are doing our best.”

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is in touch with Ms. Chaudhary and Mr. Gogawale and has assured them of all possible help. An information officer from Raigad said, “It has been learnt that Yunus Shaikh and Patel were the contractors of the building. Around 25 workers, one gas cutter, one generator, two earthmovers, two dumpers, and three ambulances have been deployed. A team of doctors has reached the site from Mangaon.”