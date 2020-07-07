70 policemen have succumbed to COVID-19, says Deshmukh

Mumbai

07 July 2020 00:45 IST

Seventy policemen have died of COVID-19 in Maharashtra so far, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Twitter on Monday. He also said of the 5,454 police personnel, who have tested positive for the virus, 4,250 have recovered.

“In Maharashtra, as many as 1,51,333 offences have been registered under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code since the lockdown leading to 29,635 arrests and seizure of 88,330 vehicles. ₹11,23,17,987 have been collected in fines from offenders,” the minister tweeted.

Mr. Deshmukh also said, “As many as 1,05,912 calls have been received on the police helpline - 100 and 294 instances of assaults on policemen have seen 861 arrests. 6,50,525 people have been quarantined and 786 were found violating the quarantine.”

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) Pranay Ashok told The Hindu that in Mumbai, as on July 6, as many as 43 policemen have died due to novel coronavirus, while there are 2,397 positive cases, of whom 535 are active ones.