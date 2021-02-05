3,513 more recoveries, 2,628 fresh cases in Maharashtra

Pune

05 February 2021 23:23 IST

Active case tally dips to 33,936; State records 40 deaths

Recoveries continued to outpace new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, with 3,513 patients being discharged and 2,628 new cases being recorded on Friday. The State’s active case tally has declined further to 33,936, while the total case tally has reached 20,38,630.

Forty fatalities saw the total death toll climb to 51,255. The cumulative recoveries have risen to 19,52,187, while the recovery rate has marginally increased to 95.76%. The State’s case fatality rate has dipped to 2.51%.

“Of 1,48,75,633 laboratory samples tested thus far, 20,36,002 (with case positivity rate down to 13.7%) have returned positive, with over 54,000 samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate.

Pune reported more than 300 new cases to take its total case tally to 3,90,574. As per State Health Department figures, 10 deaths were reported to take the total death toll to 7,998. The district’s active case tally has dipped to 4,736, with a recovery rate of 96.45%.

415 cases in Mumbai

Mumbai city reported 415 new cases to take its total case tally to 3,11,019, of which just 5,750 are active. Four fatalities saw the city’s death toll reach 11,384.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported more than 200 new cases, taking the district’s total case tally to 1,37,035, of which 3,323 are currently active. Three deaths saw the total death toll reach 3,373.

In western Maharashtra, Satara reported no deaths, while 67 fresh cases saw the total case tally rise to 56,747, of which just 753 are active. Its death toll stands at 1,819.

Neighbouring Sangli reported just 19 cases and a single death as well as the district’s reported cases reached 50,921, of which only 635 are active. Its death toll stands at 1,784.

Kolhapur reported 24 cases and a single fatality as its total case tally reached 49,232, of which just 148 are active. The total death toll stands at 1,673.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik district reported 174 cases and no deaths as its total case tally reached 121,914, of which 1,189 are active. Its death toll stands at 2,000.

Jalgaon reported over 40 new cases and no deaths as its total case tally reached 57,647, of which only 444 are active, while its death toll stayed constant at 1,478.

Dr. Awate said that currently, a total of 1,77,560 people across the State were in home quarantine and 2,025 were in institutional quarantine facilities.