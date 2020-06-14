3 cars collide while trying to avoid woman, dogs

Mumbai

14 June 2020 00:24 IST

The incident occurred on Marine Drive

In an attempt to avoid two dogs and their walker, three cars collided causing minor injuries to its occupants at Marine Drive on Saturday.

The walker identified as Heena Kamat (34) was returning home with her two dogs when they started pulling her while she was crossing D-Road-Marine Drive crossing at 11.40 a.m.

Police said Ms. Kamat is a housewife and a resident of Keval Mahal on Marine Drive and a case was booked against her. She is said to have been crossing the road at a spot where there was no zebra crossing.

Advertising

Advertising

As the dogs pulled Ms. Kamat, the cars driving in her direction swerved to avoid hurting them. Two of the cars — a Toyota Corrola and Maruti Ciaz — suffered most damage, leaving a Honda City with lesser damage done.

“Even though it was a major accident with a lot of damage to the cars, no grievous injury other than a dislocated shoulder and scratches have been sustained by the three drivers and one passenger in the cars. Ms. Kamat has minor injuries on her face and refused to be taken to a government hospital after assistance was offered by us,” senior police inspector Mrutyunjay Hiremath, Marine Drive police station.

A case was registered against Ms. Kamat under Sections 289, 336 and 337 of the Indian Penal Code along with Section 102 and 117 of Maharashtra Police Act.