21 districts in Maharashtra receive excess rains in first ten days of June

11 June 2021 17:12 IST

As many as 21 out of 36 districts of Maharashtra got 60% excess rains in the period between June 1 to 10 thanks to heavy showers in the first week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

The rainfall in these districts during June 1 to 10 was "largely excess", that is, 60% more than the average rainfall during the period.

Besides Mumbai, the coastal districts of Thane, Raigad and Palghar, all densely populated, are in the list of the districts which witnessed heavy showers.

The districts of Ratnagiri on the coast and Buldana, Nagpur and Bhandara in eastern Maharashtra received "excess" rainfall while another eight districts received normal rainfall.

Akola and Latur in central Maharashtra were the only two districts where the rainfall was deficient, which means 20 to 59% less than their average rainfall during this period.

Pre-monsoon showers

K S Hosalikar, senior scientist, IMD Pune, said that much of these were pre-monsoon showers, "but intensity was high along with thunderstorms and lightning".

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai predicted "heavy to very heavy" showers at a few places and "extremely heavy" rainfall at isolated places in the districts of Konkan and also in Goa on Saturday.

The rainfall between 65 to 115 mm in 24 hours is termed as "heavy", 115 to 204 mm as "very heavy" and above 204 mm in 24 hours is considered "extremely heavy".

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places in Ghat (upland) areas of Madhya Maharashtra as well as in Marathwada on Saturday, the IMD said.

The weather bureau also predicted more rain activity on Sunday over Mumbai and neighbouring areas. After two days of heavy rains that disrupted normal life, Mumbai got some respite on Friday.

“It is very likely that north Konkan (Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar) would very likely see heavy to very heavy rainfall at few places. Isolated places in the same region very likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall on Sunday,” the report said.