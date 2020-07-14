10-day lockdown in Raigad from midnight of July 14

Navi Mumbai

14 July 2020 00:44 IST

All shops to remain closed while home deliveries are allowed; control rooms to come up at all sub-divisional offices

A complete lockdown for 10 days will come into force in Raigad district from the midnight of July 14.

Raigad Guardian Minister Aditi Tatkare, who chaired a meeting of MLAs of all parties on Monday, said with the increasing COVID-19 cases, it is necessary to break the chain and hence, the lockdown is imperative.

“Local leaders had been suggesting complete restrictions for some time, and after a meeting with them, the decision was finalised. In the initial period of the State’s lockdown, Raigad did not have many cases. But with the gradual unlocking, even interiors of talukas have started reporting cases. I am aware the people would be inconvenienced but if the numbers are to be brought down, this step is necessary,” Ms. Tatkare told reporters.

During the lockdown till July 25, all shops have been asked to stay closed while only home deliveries are allowed. “All the check nakas will be opened again. Those who travel for essential services from the district to other places and come back, will need a pass, while those who do not intend to come back, will not require a pass,” the minister said, adding the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has been under the lockdown since July 3.

Ms. Tatkare also announced setting up of control rooms at the district’s all sub-divisional offices: Mangaon, Srivardhan, Mahad, Pen, Panvel and Alibaug.

Each control room, which will be headed by the sub-divisional officer, will have the block development officer, the taluka health officer, and one staffer from the zilla parishad and the revenue department as members.

“The control room will inform the citizens about the steps to be followed if found positive. Depending on the symptoms and the availability of beds, guidance will be given,” Ms. Tatkare said.

A laboratory to conduct COVID-19 tests will be established at Alibaug Civil Hospital, she said, adding there are also plans to increase the bed capacity in each taluka by 100 beds.

On Monday, Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar tweeted about the demise of a 45-year-old head constable, attached to the coastal security branch and a resident of Rabale, due to COVID-19.

“We lost one Head Constable today noon at Fortis hospital, Vashi. He was hospitalised on 18/6 when diagnosis COVID positive and was fighting bravely with virus till date. Navi Mumbai police is pained by this irreparable loss. Heartfelt condolences to family and acquaintances,” he tweeted.