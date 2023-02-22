ADVERTISEMENT

Woman BSF constable alleges rape by superior in Nadia

February 22, 2023 02:32 am | Updated February 21, 2023 10:40 pm IST - Kolkata

The alleged incident occurred at Tungi border outpost under Krishnagunge police station in Nadia district

Shiv Sahay Singh
Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A woman constable of the Border Security Force (BSF) has alleged rape by a superior in West Bengal’s Nadia district. A First Information Report was lodged at Bhawanipore police station here on Monday when the survivor came for medical examination at the State-run SSKM Hospital.

The alleged incident occurred at Tungi border outpost under Krishnagunge police station in Nadia district. The personnel had brought allegations against her company commander who is officer of an inspector rank.

 “The Inspector has been suspended and a committee of sexual harassment has been set up. We will take strong disciplinary action if the accused is found guilty,” a spokesperson of the South Bengal Frontier of the BSF said.

Women BSF personnel are posted at several places along the India-Bangladesh border as there is high density of population alongside the border. In August 22, another allegation of rape of a 23-year-old woman by BSF personnel had come to the fore under Bagda police station North 24 Parganas district. Two BSF personnel were arrested for their alleged involvement in the crime.

Recently, the Trinamool Congress leadership, including party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, had raised the issue of the killing of a Rajbanshi youth at Cooch Behar in north Bengal by BSF personnel in December 2022.

