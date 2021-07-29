West Bengal govt. extends COVID-19 restrictions till August 15

Kolkata:

29 July 2021 13:06 IST

The number of infections in the State has dropped to about 800 new cases a day.

The West Bengal government on July 29 extended the restrictions for COVID-19 pandemic till August 15. A fresh notification issued during the day allowed State government programmes that are held indoors with 50% seating capacity.

The notification said that the movement of people and vehicles from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. except that of healthcare, law and order, essential commodities and other emergency services would not be allowed.

There was no word on the resumption of local train services. Metro services will operate for five days a week for the general public.

Advertising

Advertising

“Employers/ management bodies/ owners/ supervisors of all offices establishments and work places shall be responsible for provisioning of all COVID-19 safety measures, including regular sanitisation of work places, vaccination of employees and for compliance of stated directives and COVID-19 appropriate norms. Work from home must be encouraged as far as possible and practical,” the notification added.

The number of COVID-19 infections in the State has dropped to about 800 new cases a day. On July 28, the State recorded 815 new infections and the case positivity rate was about 1.81%.