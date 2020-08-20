Visva Bharati gives meeting held by DM a miss

Kolkata

20 August 2020 00:28 IST

VC should have been consulted before fixing venue, time: university

The authorities of Visva Bharati University, Shantiniketan, on Wednesday did not attend a meeting called by Birbhum district administration to resolve the impasse triggered by Monday’s violence.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had directed District Magistrate Moumita Godara to convene a meeting to resolve the issue. However, no representatives of the university attended the meeting, the DM told journalists. The central university set up by Nobel Laureate Rabindrnath Tagore has shut down after locals ransacked the university, protesting the construction of a boundary wall on the Poush Mela grounds.

In a press statement, the university said in view of the vice-chancellor’s workload and busy schedule, he should have been consulted before fixing the venue and time of the meeting. “The principals and HODs strongly feel that the meeting to address the concern of the State government as well as Visva Bharati should take place in the campus,” it said.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate has sought certified copies of FIRs in the vandalism and corruption cases related to the university from the police authorities and the university.

During the day, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said the bodyguards of the vice-chancellor of the university were withdrawn by the State government and urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to look into the matter.

“VC Visva Bharati has intimated “my personal body guard, given by state government has suddenly been withdrawn “On 17/08, four body guards, stationed in VC office, were withdrawn.” I find it inappropriate. Urged @MamataOfficial to take appropriate steps and provide security,” the Governor tweeted.

District Police officials, however, said the bodyguards were not withdrawn but changed.