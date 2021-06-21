TMC files complaint against BJP MP over demand for north Bengal State

Kolkata

Party leaders allege that remark has led to law and order situation in State.

Trinamool Congress leaders have filed multiple police complaints against BJP MP John Barla for demanding a separate State or Union Territory status for north Bengal.

Complaints were filed at three police stations in Cooch Behar and adjoining districts of north Bengal, alleging that the remarks by the MP had led to a law and order situation in the State.

The remarks by Mr. Barla, who represents the Alipurduar constituency, have triggered strong political reactions.

The MP had said that either a separate State or Union Territory should be carved out of the regions of north Bengal. He said that he was representing the views from the grassroots level as people were in great distress due to lack of development in the region

The Trinamool Congress leadership has registered a strong protest over the remarks. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee warned that any such attempts to divide the State would be met with resistance by the people of the State.

Division or bifurcation of West Bengal has always been a sensitive issue, particularly because of the decades-long demand for Gorkhaland raised by political groups of Darjeeling hills. There have also been violent separatist moments in other regions of north Bengal, including the Greater Cooch Behar movement.

The BJP’s West Bengal unit has distanced itself from Mr. Barla’s remarks. State BJP president Dilip Ghosh said the BJP had nothing do with the demands. He, however, added that such remarks were a reflection of the notion that people were losing faith in the West Bengal government.