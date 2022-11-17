Six-year-old boy killed after being hit by Trinamool Congress MP's car in Bengal; driver arrested

November 17, 2022 04:00 am | Updated 12:43 am IST - MURSHIDABAD (WB)

A six-year-old boy died in West Bengal's Murshidabad district after he was hit by the car belonging to the Trinamool Congress MP Abu Taher Khan on Wednesday, the police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police have arrested the car's driver and seized the vehicle, officials said.

The incident happened this morning when Mr. Khan was travelling from Nowda area to Berhampore town in the district.

Trending

According to the police officials and eyewitnesses, the boy who was playing nearby, suddenly came in front of the speeding car and got hit.

Mr. Khan later told reporters that he would visit the boy's village on Thursday during the burial ceremony and meet his parents.