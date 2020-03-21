Panel wants police to act on riots case

NEW DELHI

21 March 2020 01:44 IST

DMC also asks for list of all detainees since February 23

The Delhi Minorities Commission (DMC) has sent a notice to the DCP North East Delhi seeking details about the case of an alleged attempt to murder during communal violence in the area on February 24. The DMC attached four photos of the alleged attempt on Mohammad Zubair at an underpass near Bhajanpura market, which it claimed has been published widely, and asked what action has been taken in the case.

“Since the faces of a number of attackers are clearly visible and one has been identified from his Facebook page, you are directed to take this accused man into custody and interrogate him to know his role and the role of other attackers seen in the photographs,” the DMC said. DCP (North East) Ved Prakash Surya has been asked to submit the details to the commission by March 26.

‘Haphazard arrests’

The panel has also sent a notice to the DCP claiming that it has received several reports of haphazard arrests of youth in the age group of 20-30 in the district without any charges or warrants and that they are being pressured to own up or to implicate others in crimes they have apparently not committed.

“We are getting information that in some cases such arrested youth are forced to pay huge bribes and if they do, they are let off. We take all this as a serious violation of the human and civil rights of the people arrested. You are directed to issue clear instructions to all SHOs under your jurisdiction to desist from such illegal practices,” DMC Chairman Zafarul Islam Khan said in his notice to the DCP.