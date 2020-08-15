Odisha gets ₹12,000-cr. investment proposals

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

15 August 2020 23:45 IST

State accounted for 18% of total investment in India during lockdown, says CM

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday said the State got investment proposals worth ₹12,000 crore during the lockdown period accounting for 18% of total investment proposals received in the country around the same time.

Addressing the Independence Day celebrations here, Mr. Patnaik said Odisha became number one in attracting investment, relegating Maharashtra to second position.

“We have taken various steps to continue economic activity during lockdown. Along with agriculture and infrastructure development projects, many employment generation works are being taken up. Assistance has been provided to the poor and daily wage labourers,” he said.

On July 24, the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) had approved four investment proposals in sectors such as metal and its downstream industries worth over ₹2,172.92 crore.

It is likely to generate employment for 1,122 people. On June 29, the authority had given its nod for five investment proposals in sectors such as metal, food processing, logistics and infrastructure worth over ₹ 608.79 crore.

Dwelling on the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr. Patnaik said, “The contagion has emerged as a huge crisis. It has impacted education, health, economy, tourism and transport sectors in a big way. Crores of people are losing their livelihood. The situation will become normal once a vaccine is available.”

“We need to work with great strength to compensate the loss caused to the economy as well as society,” he said.

The Chief Minister stated that Odisha had set up COVID hospitals to combat the pandemic. Apart from establishing five plasma banks, the government was facilitating plasma therapy.