Jharkhand Minister passes away

Ranchi

04 October 2020 00:37 IST

Jharkhand’s Minority Welfare Minister Haji Hussain Ansari died on Saturday at a hospital in Ranchi, official sources said. He was 73.

A senior JMM leader, Ansari was admitted to the hospital two weeks ago after being diagnosed with COVID-19. A hospital spokesperson said he tested negative for COVID-19 on Friday. “He did not die of COVID-19. He died this evening due to a cardiac arrest,” he said.

Ansari’s family said he recently underwent heart surgery.

