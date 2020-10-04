KolkataRanchi 04 October 2020 00:37 IST
Jharkhand Minister passes away
Updated: 04 October 2020
Jharkhand’s Minority Welfare Minister Haji Hussain Ansari died on Saturday at a hospital in Ranchi, official sources said. He was 73.
A senior JMM leader, Ansari was admitted to the hospital two weeks ago after being diagnosed with COVID-19. A hospital spokesperson said he tested negative for COVID-19 on Friday. “He did not die of COVID-19. He died this evening due to a cardiac arrest,” he said.
Ansari’s family said he recently underwent heart surgery.
