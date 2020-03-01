‘Inhuman’ treatment meted out to me, alleges SP’s Azam Khan

SP MP Azam Khan being taken in judicial custody.

Sitapur (U.P.)

01 March 2020 01:47 IST

SP leader, his wife and son are in judicial custody in fake birth certificate case

Jailed Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan on Saturday alleged that very inhuman treatment was meted out to him.

“Bahut amanviya bartav hua hai mere saath,” Mr. Khan, who was taken from Sitapur jail to Rampur court on Saturday morning in connection with a hearing, told newspersons from a police van.

Hearing in another case

Mr. Khan’s legislator wife Tanzeen Fatima and their son and disqualified MLA Abdullah Azam were also taken to Rampur amid tight security for a hearing in another case.

Advertising

Advertising

The three were shifted to Sitapur jail from Rampur on Thursday.

A court had remanded them in judicial custody till March 2 in a fake birth certificate case after they surrendered before it on Wednesday.

The case relates to two birth certificates for Abdullah Azam, who allegedly gave a wrong date of birth while filing his nomination papers for the Assembly elections in 2017.

Abdullah’s election was set aside by the Allahabad High Court last December, and on Thursday, the U.P. Legislative Assembly also disqualified him as a member and declared his seat Suar in Rampur as vacant.

In recent years, Azam Khan has also faced charges of encroachment of land around Rampur’s Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, where he is the Chancellor.