Haryana to survey illegal commercial establishments

Chandigarh

08 March 2020 01:28 IST

Minister orders officials to submit survey, action taken report by March 13

Haryana Urban Local Bodies Minister Anil Vij on Saturday ordered a survey of unauthorised commercial establishments across the State and directed officials to seal those found violating safety norms.

Mr. Vij said the survey will be carried out in establishments like marriage palaces, banquet halls, paying guest accommodations, lodge and private residential hostels.

“If any establishment is found violating safety norms and other rules and regulations, they will be closed immediately or sealed,” Mr. Vij was quoted in an official release here.

Mr. Vij, who is also the State Home minister, said it has come to the notice of the government that various unauthorised commercial establishments are operating within the limits of municipal corporation, municipal council and municipality.

Flouting safety norms

“These establishments are flouting the safety norms and putting the valuable lives of citizens at risk by violating various rules/regulations and thereby causing loss of revenue to the municipal corporation, municipal council and municipality. Therefore, for the purpose of ensuring public safety, the directions for conducting a survey was given,” he said.

The officers have been directed to submit the survey and the action taken report by March 13.