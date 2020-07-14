Gang of arms smugglers busted in Punjab, 2 held

CHANDIGARH

Two gangsters held, says Punjab police

The Punjab police on Tuesday said they have busted a gang of international arms smugglers and highway robbers, with the arrest of two gangsters — proclaimed offender Gurpreet Singh alias Gora and Germanjeet Singh.

Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta said a bullet proof jacket, along with a major haul of arms and ammunition smuggled, has been seized.

“The duo was arrested by the Jalandhar (Rural) police and a bullet proof jacket, and a .455 bore pistol provided by gangster Gopi Ghanshampuriya, two Glock 09 mm pistols with four live cartridges, one pump action 12 bore Rifle, one .32 bore revolver, one .30 bore pistol and live cartridges were recovered,” said Mr. Gupta, adding that the Verna car they were travelling was also seized.

Mr. Gupta said Gora revealed that he was in close contact with Baljinder Singh Billa Mandiala, who was well connected with Pakistan-based drug and arms smugglers, Mirza and Ahmdeen.