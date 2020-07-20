COVID-19: West Bengal sees highest single-day surge in cases, deaths

People, not adhering to physical distancing norms, buy fish from roadside vendors in Kolkata on Sunday.

Kolkata

20 July 2020 01:04 IST

State’s containment zones rise to 763

West Bengal on Sunday recorded 2,278 fresh COVID-19 cases, its highest single-day surge so far, taking the total cases to 42,487. The number of active cases is 16,492.

With a new single-day high of 36 deaths, the State’s fatality toll has reached 1,112. Of the 36 deaths, 15 were reported from Kolkata, nine from North 24 Parganas, four from Hooghly, and three each from South 24 Parganas and Howrah district.

Advertising

Advertising

The State Home Department issued an advisory to all district magistrates (DMs), the Commissioner of Kolkata Police, and the Director General of Police on the management of containment zones.

“DMs may take a view on continuing the lockdown: town-wide or zone-wise, depending on the local situation. They can do it for five-seven days. State-wide containment zone-based lockdown continues till July 31,” the advisory said.

The list of containment zones in the State has increased to 763. Meanwhile, a number of markets in the city will remain closed as part of a containment strategy.