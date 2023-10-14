Calcutta HC modifies order on ED officer probing cases in WB

October 14, 2023 03:14 am | Updated October 13, 2023 10:14 pm IST - Kolkata

The Calcutta High Court on Friday modified its earlier order where it had directed that Enforcement Directorate Assistant Director Mithilesh Mishra will not be investigating cases relating to West Bengal.

Justice Amrita Sinha had on September 29 directed the ED director to relieve Mr. Mishra of the investigation in the school job scam and not to assign him to any case relating to West Bengal. The ED officer was present in the Court and Justice Sinha had expressed her displeasure over the way investigations had been carried out in the school job scam over the past 18 months.

This development comes in the wake of the ED officer moving an appeal against the order in court. Sources said that a number of investigations being presided over by the ED office in West Bengal are in the final stage and that is why the Court recalled its earlier order .Meanwhile, the investigation in the school job scam is being handed over to another group of officers of the ED.

In another development Justice Sinha who was hearing the school job scam halted live streaming of the hearing and conducted it in-camera.

“Only advocates for the parties to remain in court. I will not live stream the hearing . Let the Director of Enforcement Directorate join the hearing virtually,” Justice Sinha said.

