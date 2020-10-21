KolkataBHUBANESWAR 21 October 2020 01:21 IST
BSF detects IEDs in Odisha
Updated: 21 October 2020 01:21 IST
An Intelligence-based operation was launched in the area close to the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border on Monday
A major tragedy was averted when Border Security Force personnel deployed in Swabhiman Anchal, a hotbed of Left Wing Extremists in Odisha’s Malkangiri district, detected and defused seven improvised explosive devices on Tuesday.
The devices were buried near a bridge under a tree. According to the BSF, an intelligence-based operation was launched in Swabhiman Anchal close to the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border on Monday.
“The team cordoned off the area and defused the IEDs,” the BSF said.
