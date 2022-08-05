Kolkata

BJP, TMC spar over Kishore Kumar bust on singer's birth anniversary

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. File | Photo Credit: PTI
PTI Kolkata August 05, 2022 02:15 IST
Updated: August 04, 2022 23:51 IST

A bust of legendary singer Kishore Kumar in the southern part of the City became a point of contention between the TMC and the BJP on his 93rd birth anniversary, with the saffron camp alleging that its members were not allowed to pay floral tributes on the occasion, a charge rebuffed the ruling party of West Bengal.

Actor-turned-BJP leader Rudranil Ghosh claimed that he and some of his saffron camp colleagues were thwarted from garlanding the bust, installed near Tollygunge Metro station.

"Kishore Kumar is integrated with our culture. He is our pride. The TMC showed its true colours with its narrow-minded politics over Kishorji. We were stopped from garlanding his bust," he said.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Mr. Ghosh said he and other BJP leaders later garlanded a picture of the late singer at the Metro station.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Dismissing the allegations as “false”, Tollygunje MLA and Bengal minister Arup Biswas said, "We don't believe in politicising such occasions. Kishore Kumar belongs to everyone.”

Mr. Biswas was seen offering floral tributes at the bust of the late singer.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, earlier in the day, paid rich tributes to the music maestro, pointing out that he represented the rich cultural strength of Bengali diaspora across the world.

“My sincere tribute to the legendary singer Kishore Kumar on his birth anniversary today! He represents the cultural strengths of the Bengali diaspora across the country and the world, and I salute the genius," she tweeted.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Bharatiya Janata Party
All India Trinamool Congress
national politics
politics
Kolkata
West Bengal
Read more...