B.C. Roy birth anniversary brings Left, Congress together in Kolkata

Kolkata

02 July 2020 00:00 IST

Former West Bengal chief minister and legendary doctor Bidhan Chandra Roy’s birth anniversary was observed at National Doctors Day across the country. In West Bengal, however, it came as an opportunity for the Left parties and Congress to come together and cement their electoral understanding.

Leaders of the Left parties went to Bidhan Bhavan, the headquarters of the State Congress Committee, in central Kolkata, and offered tributes to the freedom fighter and Congress leader.

The Left parties and Congress have fought 2019 Lok Sabha polls and 2016 Assembly polls under an electoral understanding. The move by Left leadership to pay tributes to Dr. Roy is seen as an attempt to further cement the Left Congress electoral alliance ahead of 2021 State Assembly polls.

Advertising

Advertising

Sujan Chakraborty, leader of the Left Legislature Party in the State Assembly and MLA, Communist Party of India (Marxist); Manoj Bandyopadhyay, leader, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP); and Naren Chatterjee, All India Forward Bloc, were among the leaders who came to Bidhan Bhawan and shared stage with the Congress. State party president Somen Mitra and Rajya Sabha MP Pradip Bhattacharya were among the Congress leaders present at the event.

Mr. Chakraborty spoke of the contribution of Dr. Roy in establishing modern-day Bengal. He said when Dr. Roy was the chief minister, Jyoti Basu was the leader of opposition, and though there were differences between them, both leaders came together in the interest of people.

The CPIM leader said the Left and Congress party may have differences but it does not mean the two can’t come together for fighting “communist” forest. Commenting on the development, MP Mr. Bhattacharya said there are “no permanent friends or enemies in politics”.

The Trinamool Congress leadership took a swipe on Left leaders attending Dr. Roy’s birth anniversary celebrations. TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay said Left leaders have always been late in realising the contribution of national icons from Subhash Chandra Bose to Bidhan Chandra Roy.