Assam Speaker to discuss budget ‘leak’ with leaders

Guwahati

08 March 2020 01:27 IST

Assam Assembly Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami on Saturday said he will discuss with the State government and the Opposition the issue of the budget being uploaded on an official website hours before its tabling in the House.

Though “leaking” of the budget is not a breach of privilege, but data security is prime in the age of digitisation, Mr. Goswami said.

“I will discuss the issue with the Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Law and Justice Minister and the Leader of the Opposition to see what can be done to prevent such incidents in future,” he said.

Hours before State Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma read out the budget for 2020-21 on Friday afternoon, the copy of the speech was uploaded on the official website of his department, but pulled down later.

The incident led to chaos in the Assembly with the Opposition interrupting Mr. Sarma while he was presenting the budget. They alleged breach of privilege, which was turned down by the Speaker.

The Opposition Congress had staged a walkout in protest.