Alapan Bandyopadhyay is WB’s new Chief Secretary

Kolkata

29 September 2020 01:00 IST

Alapan Bandyopadhyay will take over as West Bengal Chief Secretary from October 1. Mr. Bandyopadhyay is currently in charge of the State’s Home and Hill Affairs Department. H.K. Dwivedi will be the new Home Secretary.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted, “I’m pleased to announce that Alapan Bandyopadhyay, now Addnl Chief Secy (Home & Information) is appointed as the new Chief Secretary of WB. H K Dwivedi, hitherto Finance Secy, will be new Home Secy & Manoj Pant takes charge of Finance w.e.f. 1st Oct. Best wishes to the entire team.”

The State’s Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha is scheduled to retire on September 30. Ms. Banerjee said that Mr Sinha has now been appointed Chairman of West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation for a period of three years with effect on October 1.

Mr. Bandyopadhyay is a 1987 batch IAS officer and has served as District Magistrate in several places. He has also worked as Commissioner of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.