Abhishek Banerjee continues indefinite protest outside Raj Bhavan

October 06, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - Kolkata

Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Friday continued with his indefinite demonstration outside the Raj Bhavan, Kolkata. Mr. Banerjee, along with party supporters started the protest outside Raj Bhavan on Thursday demanding that the Centre release pending MGNREGA dues.

The Governor, however, has not returned to Raj Bhavan since Thursday evening. On Thursday the Governor was in north Bengal and visited flood affected areas. On Friday he left for Delhi. Sources at Raj Bhavan said that the Governor is not likely to return to Raj Bhavan on Saturday and the imbroglio is likely to continue.

Bengal is waiting

Speaking at the protest venue outside Raj Bhawan on Friday, the Trinamool general secretary said that the Governor will have to meet the Trinamool Congress delegation at Raj Bhawan. He, however, added that a three-member team of the party will meet the Governor at Darjeeling where he is likely to be on Saturday. Mr. Banerjee reiterated that he needs clarification on whether 20 lakh people in the State worked under MGNREGA and if they did under which law were wages denied to them. “If I get the clarification then the protest will be lifted or else we will continue to protest even during Durga Puja,” the Diamond Harbour MP said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A war of words had ensued on Thursday between the Trinamool Congress leadership and the Governor over the protests. “After raising our voices in Delhi, we seek justice from the zamindars of BJP! How long will it take for the self-proclaimed custodians of democracy to answer the people? How long will you keep running away from the people? Clock is ticking. Bengal is waiting.” Mr. Banerjee had said on Thursday.

The Governor issued a statement saying, “Going to zameen (mati, soil) is not zamindari. Refusing to go to zameen and controlling the farmers from cozy city palaces is neo-zamindari. Mati is sacred for the Governor and so are the maanush who live by the mati,” the Governor said. He added the Governor was informed that “they are gheraoing the Raj Bhavan, and he added that ‘Gherao nahi Ghar aao (Don’t protest come home)“.

The protest at Raj Bhawan follows two days of demonstrations in Delhi by the Trinamool leadership on October 2 and October 3. On October 3, Trinamool Congress leaders were dragged out of Krishak Bhawan where they went to meet Minister of State for Rural Development Sadvi Niranjan Jyoti.

In March 2023, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also sat overnight in front of B.R. Ambedkar’s statue on Red Road against discrimination by the Centre.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related stories Trinamool Congress to camp outside Raj Bhavan till Governor meets party leaders