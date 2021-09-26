Youth held for murder in M.G.R. Nagar

CHENNAI

26 September 2021 01:06 IST

The M.G.R. Nagar police on Saturday arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly murdering a 35-year-old daily wager following a quarrel.

According to the police, the deceased Kalimuthu stayed with his family in Dr. Ambedkar Nagar, K.K. Nagar. He frequently fought with Deepakumar alias Seemakalai, one of his neighbours.

On Friday, after a quarrel Deepakumar stabbed Kalimuthu and fled. Based on a complaint, the police registered a case and arrested Deepakumar for the murder.

