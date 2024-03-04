WRD set to start repair work in Link Canal, crucial connectivity between Poondi and Chembarambakkam reservoirs this month

March 04, 2024 10:16 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

After nearly two decades, portions of the Link Canal, a crucial connectivity between Poondi and Chembarambakkam reservoirs, will get a facelift. The Water Resources Department is set to start the long-pending repair work of the Link Canal this month.

Officials of WRD said the Link Canal running for a length of 25km from Poondi reservoir transfers Krishna water to Chembarambakkam reservoir from where drinking water is distributed to the residents of Chennai city. “We are planning to repair vulnerable portions for a distance of 10km as of now. It will be carried out once the Chembarambakkam reservoir’s storage is stepped up. The ₹12-crore project will help ensure better flow of water and reduce evaporation and seepage loss,” said an official.

The canal, which can carry a maximum of 1,000 cubic feet per second (cusecs), is damaged in many stretches. At present, the Chembarambakkam reservoir receives nearly 135 cusecs of water from Poondi reservoir to build storage for summer requirements of the city. The waterbody at Chembarambakkam now has a storage of 3,067 million cubic feet, which is nearly 84% of its capacity.

The department plans to repair inlets, remove accumulated silt and reconstruct lining in the canal. Though the work would take about six months to complete, it would be temporarily stopped whenever the canal has a flow, officials said.

Feeder canal repair work over

The project to repair a portion of the feeder canal, a vital link between Poondi and Red Hills reservoirs, was recently completed. The feeder canal branches off at Sirukadal village at the 10.3-km point of the Link canal and transmits water to Red Hills reservoir.

Another job to provide lining between 3.88km and 10km portion of the Kandaleru Poondi canal bringing Krishna water to Poondi is also expected to be completed by this month-end. The department has proposed to take up repair work of another four-km damaged stretch of KP canal and awaits funds.

These projects to improve the canals are crucial as they would help in better maintenance of these channels and quicker transportation of water, officials added.

