Worker hands over gold chain found on street to the police

CHENNAI

22 April 2021 00:10 IST

She found it while cleaning a road at Perungudi

A woman conservancy worker on Wednesday handed over to the police one sovereign gold chain found on a street in Perungudi. Her gesture was appreciated by Deputy Commissioner of Police V. Vikraman and many others.

The woman has been identified as Rani, 30, who has been working as a conservancy staff for the private operator. While cleaning a street at Rajiv Nagar on Tuesday morning, she saw the gold chain. After her shift, she reported it to her supervisors. On their advice, she handed over the chain to the police at Kannagi Nagar. An inspector said, “We were trying to identify the owner with the help of CCTV footage.”

