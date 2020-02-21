Work on intelligent traffic management system kicks off

CHENNAI

21 February 2020 00:57 IST

Project expected to decongest major junctions, improve safety of pedestrians

Preliminary work on development of of the Chennai Metropolitan Area Intelligent Transport System kicked off on Thursday.

The ₹660-crore project has received loan assitance from Japan International Cooperation Agency. “The project is meant to construct an efficient traffic system to meet the increasing traffic demands in the Chennai Metropolitan Area,” said an official.

The Area Traffic Signal Control System (ATCS) and junction improvement for 159 crossings in the first phase of the project is expected to reduce travel time through better management of signals.

Advertising

Advertising

All signals along a particular corridor will be operated from the control centre. Currently, the signals are manually operated, causing traffic congestion. In addition to the 159 road junctions, 192 more junctions will be covered in the second phase, officials said.

The major components proposed in the Intelligent Transport System include Chennai Traffic Information System, Traffic Management System and City Bus System. Another aspect of the project is the Variable Message Sign (VMS) system. “We will install the system at 17 locations. Motorists will know which road is blocked. They will get information about alternative routes as well,” said an official.

The city will also get a CCTV-based traffic monitoring system. Pointing to benefits, officials said coordination between Traffic Control and Command and Control Centre would enable swift response for movement of emergency vehicles. “The project would facilitate decongestion of key junctions based on sensory monitoring of traffic volume. It would improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists,” said an official.