Women’s Day celebrations held

CHENNAI

08 March 2020 01:13 IST

Governor shares his message

Several events were held in the city on Saturday to celebrate women and their achievements, marking International Women’s Day.

Rajan Eye Care Hospital launched a special project — Women Vision 2020 — that aims to provide special eye care to women in rural areas.

Speaking at the launch, singer and entrepreneur Chinmayi Sripaada stressed on the need to have an open dialogue and not shroud child sexual abuse or workplace harassment in secrecy.

“We need to create an environment which keeps the dialogue alive. The #MeToo movement, for instance, became a part of drawing room conversations. We also need to shift the blame from the person who suffered to the perpetrators,” she said.

Ms. Chinmayi also urged more women to pledge to donate their eyes. While she had pledged to donate her eyes several years ago, she once again officially signed a declaration to pledge her eyes to Rajan Eye Care, on Saturday.

Sujatha Mohan, executive medical director, said that of the 100 staff members at their hospital, around 70 were women. “The dedication they have towards our patients is phenomenal and these women deserve to be celebrated every day,” she said.

In a message shared ahead of International Women’s Day, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit said that it was important to recognise the contributions of women in different facets of life, whether personal or professional.

At the Madras Medical Mission, International Women’s Day was celebrated on Saturday with the theme ‘Each for equal’. The programme was jointly organised by the Department of Dietetics, College of Health Science, Department of Nursing Madras Medical Mission and the Indian Dietetics Association, Chennai Chapter.

Overcoming barriers

Latha A. Kumaraswamy, managing trustee, Tanker Foundation, said that women had excelled in a number of fields. “Although there are many challenges and hurdles in a woman’s life, we need to strive to overcome all barriers. Today’s women understand their strengths and abilities and step out to contribute to the society and the world, consequently. Every woman is special, whether she is working at home or at the office or doing both,” she said. Usha Sriram, consultant endocrinology, VHS, spoke about the importance of women’s health.

The Tamil Nadu Domestic Workers’ Welfare Trust launched a Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) campaign against sexual harassment in Perumbakkam.

At the Asan Memorial College of Arts and Science, ‘Asan Mahila 2K20’ was held on Friday. Jothilakshmi Sundaresan, advocate, Madras High Court, spoke to the students about the various laws that they needed to be aware of. The women’s studies cell honoured Radhika Ramasamy, wildlife photographer, and Bhanupriya Rajtilak, founder, Aadharv Company.