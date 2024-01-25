ADVERTISEMENT

Woman run over by speeding truck near Ambattur

January 25, 2024 10:51 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Red Hills Traffic Investigation police have filed a case and arrested the truck driver

The Hindu Bureau

A 28-year-old woman motorist was run over by a speeding truck at Surapet near Ambattur on Thursday. The Red Hills Traffic Investigation police have filed a case and arrested the truck driver.

The police said Kavithanjali, wife of Karthik, worked at a private company in Red Hills. When she was riding her two-wheeler on Red Hills Road in Surapet, a speeding truck hit her from behind. In the impact, Kavithanjali fell from her vehicle and the front wheel of the truck ran over her, killing her on the spot.

The police sent the body to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US