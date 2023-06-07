ADVERTISEMENT

Woman in Chennai killed after autorickshaw crashes into median on GST Road

June 07, 2023 02:35 pm | Updated 02:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The 32-year-old, her husband, and three relatives were travelling in an autorickshaw from Palavanthangal to West Mambalam, when the driver lost control of the vehicle, leading to the accident, police said; the other occupants escaped unhurt

The Hindu Bureau

A 32-year-old woman who was travelling in an autorickshaw was killed, after the vehicle crashed into the median on GST Road near Alandur on Tuesday afternoon. The Meenambakkam Traffic Investigation Wing police have filed a case and are investigating. 

A senior official of the City Traffic Police said Ramya, along with her husband and three relatives, was returning from a tour and was proceeding in an autorickshaw from Palavanthangal to her home in West Mambalam. The autorickshaw driver Manikandan, was proceeding from Palavanthangal subway towards GST Road when he lost control of his vehicle and fell down. The speeding vehicle hit the median on GST Road, resulting in Ramya sustaining severe injuries to the back of her head and leg.

Members of the public immediately rescued her and sent her in a 108 Ambulance to Government Chromepet Hospital from where she was referred to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. However she died on the way to the hospital. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The other four occupants of the autorickshaw escaped without any injuries. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US