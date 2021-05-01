Woman constable robbed in ICF

CHENNAI

01 May 2021 02:49 IST

She had injuries on her neck and face when she fended off the attack of the accused.

Unidentified persons, who were on bike, robbed a gold chain from Rekha, 39, a woman constable, after pushing her down from her two-wheeler.

Police said the woman constable Rekha, 39 was attached to Sembium Police. She was returning from her work spot on her two-wheeler. While she was moving on Police Constable Road, ICF, unidentified persons who came on a bike waylaid and pushed her down from her bike.

Then they tried to grab the gold chain from her neck even though she fended off. The suspects managed to snatch her chain and fled the scene. Passersby came to her rescue and took her to hospital. Based on her complaint, ICF police registered a case and investigated after scrutiny of CCTV footage to trace the suspects.