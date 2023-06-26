ADVERTISEMENT

Wild ass at Vandalur Zoo dies of delivery complications

June 26, 2023 04:07 pm | Updated 04:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

The five-year-old animal died after trying to give birth to its young one despite a surgical intervention by the zoo authorities; the foetus was also found dead in the animal’s uterus

The Hindu Bureau

The five-year-old wild ass died on Sunday, June 25, 2023 | Photo Credit: Courtesy, Arignar Anna Zoological Park

A five-year-old wild ass at the Arignar Anna Zoological Park (AAZP), Vandalur died on Sunday, June 25, 2023, following complications that arose during a difficult delivery (dystocia).

As per a press release from the zoo, the animal had been making constant attempts to deliver its young one since Sunday morning. However, as it didn’t succeed, AAZP authorities decided to perform a surgical intervention.

A team of veterinarians from AAZP and the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) found that the male foetus in the uterus had died. Subsequently, the ass also died due to neurogenic shock caused in the entire process of delivery, the release said.

