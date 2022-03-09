Webinar to be held on kidney diseases, care on March 12

March 09, 2022 22:23 IST

A webinar on the importance and care of kidney will be organised by Intas as part of The Hindu Wellness series at 4 p.m on March 12. It will focus on a wide range of issues from the possible causes of chronic kidney diseases to haemodialysis and transplantation as well.

The panelists include K. S. Ramalingam, founder and managing director, Coimbatore Kidney Centre; Anil Kumar B.T., senior consultant, nephrologist, BGS Hospital, Bengaluru; Suresh Babu Vallumkonda, senior consultant, nephrologist, Yashoda Hospitals, Secunderabad; and Chandrasekaran Venkataraman, director and senior consultant, Institute of Renal Sciences and Kidney Transplant, MGM Health Care, Chennai.

It will be moderated by Zubeda Hamid, Special Correspondent, The Hindu. To register for the webinar, visit: https://bit.ly/3HVSWNN or scan the QR Code.