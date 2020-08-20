Webinar on career opportunities on Aug. 22

CHENNAI

20 August 2020 23:56 IST

The Hindu Education Plus is hosting a series of free webinars presented by the SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai, on the current and emerging career opportunities in different fields.

The second webinar as part of the ongoing series in August will be on agriculture. Students from Classes 9 to 12 can attend the webinar, which will be held on August 22 from 3 p.m. to 4.30 p.m.

K. Ramasamy, director of faculty and academics, SRM IST; J.P. Sharma, Vice-Chancellor, Sher–e–Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Jammu; and K. Alagusundaram, Deputy Director General (Agricultural Engineering), ICAR, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of India, will speak.

Advertising

Advertising

The session will be moderated by Venky Vembu, Associate Editor, The Hindu BusinessLine.

Students who wish to register can visit http://bit.ly/THAGRI or scan the QR code.