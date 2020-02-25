Water pipe work leaves roads damaged in Velachery

Chennai

Traffic on VGP Selva Nagar 2nd Main Road, in Velachery, has been hit for more than a week since Metrowater began digging Bhuvaneshwari Nagar 1st Main Road to install new water pipelines.

With work on a flyover at the Vijaya Nagar junction also going on, a large number of motorists bound for Taramani and Rajiv Gandhi Salai use Bhuvaneshwari Nagar 1st Main Road and the VGP Selva Nagar 2nd Main Road to reach Station Road in order to avoid getting caught in heavy traffic. However, due to the water pipe installation work, motorists are forced to use the narrow VGP Selva Nagar 2nd Road resulting in traffic jams.

R. Bharath, a resident of VGP Selva Nagar, said residents are facing severe hardships since the nearby road was dug up, causing traffic snarls during rush hour. He rued that the residents are unable to take their vehicles out because of the traffic jams and also said the road’s condition was poor.

The residents want the Chennai Corporation to take patch-up work of the road quickly, in order to ease traffic congestion.

A senior official of Chennai Corporation of Adyar zone said that 46 roads in Division 179 are proposed to be re-laid very soon. Both the main roads are included on the list, and once Metrowater gives the completion order of the repair work at Bhuvaneshwari Nagar 1st Main Road, the road would be paved, he said.