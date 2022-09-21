Water board redraws boundaries of wards from October 1

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
September 21, 2022 17:52 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) will implement the changes following the delimitation of wards from October 1.

Consumers may check about the details on their respective depot office online at https://bit.ly/metrwater by using their consumer number, said a press release.

It may be recalled that the Greater Chennai Corporation had notified delimitation of wards in 2018. While there is no difference in the number of wards, boundaries of some of the wards have changed.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents may contact the new depot offices for any water and sewage related issues. The changes made would help officials of the GCC and the board to coordinate work efficiently, the release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
water supply

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app