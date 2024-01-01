Waste collection drive on January 6, 7

January 01, 2024 12:28 pm | Updated 12:28 pm IST

Residents of Kasturba Nagar Association (ROKA) is conducting its eighth waste collection drive on January 6 and 7.

For this initiative, ROKA has partnered with Wasted 360 and Recycle Mart to collect e-waste (both usable and unusable, torn clothes (including inner garments, kitchen rags and socks), mattresses, cushions, pillows, unusable footwear, X-ray films, empty tablet strips, glass bottles, ballpoint pens, soft and hard plastics, books and papers, says a press release from ROKA.

Inner garments and socks are to be washed and packed separately; tablet strips have to be emptied (the tablets can be emptied in the red bin); all plastics must be thoroughly cleaned and dried; Glassware must not be broken, or else they will not be accepted, the release adds.

A “truck for refillables” will be stationed at the venue for people to refill cleaning supplies such as detergents, shampoos and dishwashing soaps. People have to bring their own containers for refill. A thrift stall will provide an opportunity for people to shop as well, for the upcoming festival.

The drive is being conducted at The Chennai High School on Kamaraj Avenue Second Street from 10 am to 5.30 pm (on both days).

For more information WhatsApp: 73972 34613, 97517 55522; email: roka.drives@gmail.com; or visit https://tinyurl.com/ ROKAwithnature; www.indiawasted.com. Through the afore-mentioned WhatsApp numbers, one can receive updates about various collection drives in the city.

