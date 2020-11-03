Washermenpet-Wimco Nagar Metro track work completed

CHENNAI

Trial run may begin after ramp construction at stations

The crucial track work along Metro Rail’s 9 km stretch from Washermenpet to Wimco Nagar has been completed.

Within two weeks, Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL) is likely to do a trial run of a locomotive engine before the train services commence on this stretch.

Four years ago, former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa had launched the phase I extension project at an estimated cost of ₹3,770 crore to improve mobility for commuters in north Chennai. This stretch should have been inaugurated in last June but was delayed because of the lockdown. The work resumed after a few months of break and is back in full swing.

According to officials of CMRL, the track work was recently completed on this stretch but the construction of stations was on.

“The construction of the ramp portion [that links the underground station at Tondiarpet with the elevated station at New Washermanpet] is on now and only when that is over, the trial run with the loco can be done. Also, the laying of cables for signalling work and that of overhead equipment too began sometime ago,” an official said.

Sources said the track work in the depot at Wimco Nagar had not been finished yet and may take a few more months. It is essential to execute trial runs with trains along this stretch but sources said this might happen only in December or January. Ten trains manufactured in Sri City would be used for operations along this stretch. “The challenge is not just with starting operations but in making people take the Metro. The fares are pretty high and we have to see how many in north Chennai actually use the system,” said an official.