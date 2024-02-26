ADVERTISEMENT

Voters’ awareness campaign to be held in all polling stations in Chennai

February 26, 2024 09:13 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

They will go on for one month. Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo flags off three vehicles for the three Parliamentary constituencies as part of the awareness drive

The Hindu Bureau

Voters’ education programmes will be organised at all polling stations of the city for one month to improve electoral participation.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Satyabrata Sahoo on Monday, in the presence of Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan, flagged off three vehicles in Ripon Buildings to create awareness in the city’s three Parliamentary constituencies.

“The voting percentage has been low in urban areas, such as Chennai. There is urban apathy during elections in Parliamentary constituencies in the city. The vehicles will carry electronic voting machines (EVMs) and voter verified paper audit trails (VVPATs), creating awareness among voters in all polling stations for one month,” Mr. Sahoo said.

The awareness programmes have been organised following an order from the Election Commission of India. “The voter turnout should increase in Chennai. The youth should vote. First-time voters should enrol their names on the electoral rolls. The Chennai District Electoral Officer has given help and support for the programme,” he said.

Programmes will be organised with support from residents’ welfare association to conduct free and fair polls. Mr. Radhakrishnan said the residents’ welfare associations and students would play a major role in the awareness programmes.

“There are 39.01 lakh voters in the city. Generally, the voting percentage has been low in South Chennai constituency. The district average is also low. During the awareness programmes, voters will know about aspects such as the printing of the slip by VVPAT and how it will be displayed for seven seconds,” he said.

“The vehicles flagged off today are in addition to the other already deployed in Assembly constituencies. Officers have taken initiatives to assist first-time voters to get themselves enrolled,” he added.

